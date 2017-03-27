Sudanese - American Coordination to Confront Humanitarian Challenge in South Sudan

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem, received in his office Sunday the American Charge d'Affaires to Sudan, Steven Koutsis, and discussed the humanitarian situation in South Sudan State and means of coordination and cooperation to address the situation there.

The Undersecretary referred to the position of Sudan on this issue and according to which Sudan has delivered 20,000 tons of sorghum as urgent support to the needy in South Sudan as well as Sudan coordination with countries and the international organizations to send their humanitarian support via the Sudanese territories.

The Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry also announced Sudan agreement on opening a new route for transporting food and humanitarian aid through Al-Obeid - Hejlij - Rabkona - Bentiu axis, adding that the other route is also open to transport food materials and humanitarian assistance by land and rive from Kosti city, in implementation of the tripartite agreement between Sudan, South Sudan and the United Nations (represented in the UNDP).

Ambassador Abdul-Ghani said that Sudan is maintaining contact with a number of donor countries that have expressed desire to deliver food and humanitarian aid via Sudan to South Sudan State.

He affirmed that Sudan will not spare effort to help the brothers in South Sudan State until peace and stability is achieved there.

Meanwhile, the US Charge d'Affaires has appreciated the efforts of Sudan government in this connection, affirming the importance of continuing contacts and coordination to address the humanitarian situation challenge in South Sudan.