26 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Second Fair for Sudanese Products in Ndjamena Opened

Khartoum — The Second Exhibition of Sudanese Products inaugurated, Sunday, in Ndjamena , Chad, with participation of a number of Sudanese companies.

Chad's Minister of Higher Education and Research, Hussein Masar said the exposition avails opportunity for businessmen of the two countries to cement their trade and economic ties.

Sudan Ambassador to Chad, Abdul-Aziz Hassan Salih said the exhibition comes within framework of development of trade and cultural relations between Sudan and Chad.

He called for organizing specialized exhibitions for Sudanese products amid openness of Sudanese products to neighboring countries and Africa.

Director-General of Sudan Expo Company, Salah Omer Al-Sheikh said he fair , the second organized by the Company in Chad , was strong impetus for trade between Sudan and Chad, calling for holding joint fair for Sudanese and Chadian products that would be held in Khartoum and Ndjamena rotationally.

