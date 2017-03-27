Sudan: President Al-Bashir Affirms Importance for Islamic and Arab Unity to Overcome Challenges

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has affirmed the importance of Islamic an Arab unity to overcome the challenges.

This came at his meeting Sunday at the Guest House with the Imam of Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Salah bin Mohamed Al-Budair, in the presence of Minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi, Chairman of Sudan Scholars and the Secretary General of Islamic Figh Complex, Dr. Isam Ahmed Al-Bashir, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Sudan and the Chairman of the Secretariat General of the Project of Sennar the Capital of Islamic Culture, Prof. Yousef Fadl.

He lauded the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for the efforts he exerted to strengthen the Islamic and Arab relations, especially his role in consoldating the Sudanese - Saudi relations.

The Minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi, said in a press statement following the meeting that President Al-Bashir has appreciated the distinguished relations between Sudan and Saudi Arabia, welcoming the visit of the Imam of the Prophet's Mosque to Sudan.

He described the visit as a good opportunity for communication between the people of Sudan and Islamic preachers.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Salah bin Mohamed has expressed his pleasure to visit Sudan, affirming that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the people of Saudi Arabia are appreciating the stances of President Al-Bashir and the government of Sudan in supporting Arabism and Islam.