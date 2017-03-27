East Africa: IGAD Agree On Committee to Verify Juba Expulsion to Sudanese Armed Movements

Nairobi — The presidents of the IGAD member states agreed, at a closed-door meeting in Nairobi, that it is important for South Sudan State to expel the Sudanese rebel movements and decided formation of a fact-finding committee to verify and follow up this issue.

In a press statement, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Kamal-Eddin Ismail, said that the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, has accepted the proposal and other proposals that he will announce following his return to Juba.

Ambassador Ismail said that the Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, and the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, have spoken frankly, during their meeting on the sidelines of the IGAD Summit, on the dispute in South Sudan and the importance of solving it.

He indicated that the meeting also discussed the importance of South Sudan State's expulsion to the Sudanese armed movements and easing the arrival of relief materials to the needy people.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs said that the Vice - President has met with the Kenyan President and discussed a number of issues, including outcome of the recent visit of the Kenyan President to Sudan, the issue of peace in South Sudan, the importance of regional cooperation and the role of Sudan and Kenya in the regional coordination for solving the Somali refugees issue and ending the war in South Sudan.

SUNA learned that the IGAD proposals to President Salva Kiir included the declaration of cease-fire and general amnesty as well as expulsion the Sudanese armed movements out of South Sudan territories.