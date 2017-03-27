Sudan: Development of Trade Relations Between Sudan and Ethiopia Discussed

Port Sudan — Wali (governor) of Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hamid discussed with Ethiopian delegation, which is currently visiting the State, mechanisms of development of commercial relations between Sudan and Ethiopia and use of Sudanese sea ports by Ethiopia in transporting its people performing Umrah and pilgrims.
Hamid welcomed visit of the Ethiopian delegation and underscored his State Government readiness to support enhancement of cooperation relations for serving the common interests in various domains, referring to the Red Sea State potentialities , especially in field of maritime transport.