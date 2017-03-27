Nigeria: Sex Scandal - Stephanie Otobo's Mom, Sister Beg Apostle Suleman On Live TV

Photo: Premium Times

Stephanie Otobo’s mom and sister.

The mother of Stephanie Otobo, the Nigerian woman who accused a cleric, Johnson Suleiman, of infidelity and abuse, visited the Omega Fire Ministry headquarters in Auchi, Edo State, on Sunday to plead on her daughter's behalf.

Ms. Otobo's sister accompanied their mum who is popularly called Mama Tope to the church. Their statements and apologies were beamed live on the church's website on Sunday morning.

But in a swift video reaction on Instagram on Sunday, Ms. Otobo, who said she has since returned to Canada, claimed that her mother was threatened to apologise to the embattled pastor.

The budding singer also debunked her apology to Mr. Suleman, popularly called Apostle Suleman, saying she was threatened.

She said, "I just landed Toronto and I heard my mother made a video and apologized to Apostle Suleiman. My mother says she has been threatened and arrested twice. This is what Apostle Suleiman is doing - he is using his power. He should just come to court. I want Nigerians to know that my mother's life is in danger right now, Apostle Suleiman is threatening my mother and family."

To back her claims, Ms. Otobo also shared a telephone conversion alleged to between herself and her mum in the same video.

Meanwhile, three days ago, Stephanie's mum reacted to allegations made by her daughter that Mr. Suleman, promised to marry her.

In the video, which was recorded in Sapele, Delta State, the mother of the controversial ex-stripper claimed that she had not seen her daughter in the last three years.

She also described as untrue claims that she accompanied her daughter to the headquarters of Omega Fire Ministries in Auchi, Edo State, for an introduction ceremony.

She also said she had never been to the Omega Fire Ministries, nor met Mr. Suleman and added that anyone manipulating her daughter against the cleric would be exposed.

She said, 'I blame the devil for seeking to destroy my daughter. We have tried to get Stephanie to lead a normal life but it has not been possible. I will like to see Pastor Suleiman to apologise if they allow me see him so he can forgive my daughter and forget about the issue."

Also, a group, Niger Delta Bishops and Ministers Forum, NDBMF, warned Ms. Otobo to stop "blackmailing" Apostle Suleiman. The President of NDBMF, Julius Ediwe, made the call in Port Harcourt recently.

He said, "We want to let Nigerians and the whole world to know that this is propaganda. It is false. As spiritual fathers in the land, we will not be quiet and watch a young girl, with whomever that is sponsoring her, spoil the name of a man of God. A man of God who has single-handedly stood in defence of Christians in this country, Africa and the whole world."

Ms. Otobo was recently re-arraigned by the police with blackmail, threat to life, conspiracy, and intent to steal from Mr. Suleman.

She was arraigned alongside her associate, Wisdom Godstime, before Magistrate Kikelomo Bukola-Ayeye of the Tinubu Magistrates' Court in Lagos. Ms. Otobo and her co-defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were granted bail in the sum of N100,000 each. The case was then adjourned to April 27 for commencement of trial.

This development comes a week after Ms. Otobo formally filed a petition asking police to investigate multiple allegations against the preacher.

In a letter to the Lagos State Police Commissioner, she accused Mr. Suleman of illegal procurement of abortion, threat to life, and attempted murder.

Ms. Otobo's petition came days after she told journalists at a press conference that her relationship with Mr. Suleman ended after the preacher began to insist he wanted a sexual activity that involved a threesome.

Mr. Suleman has since denied having a relationship with her.