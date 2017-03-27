Nigeria: Onazi - We Must Qualify for World Cup

Nigeria's young and vibrant squad is thinking of little else apart from qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, so says stand-in Captain Eddy Ogenyi Onazi.

The petite but lion -hearted midfielder spoke yesterday during a meeting of the Super Eagles with NFF President Amaju Pinnick, at the team's Crowne Plaza London Ealing hotel.

"I am always delighted anytime I look at the faces of everyone in camp. The determination is real and infectious. It is a young and focused group; we all want to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2018 and the next Africa Cup of Nations.

"We are happy that the NFF President is here and spoken very well, and we want to assure Nigerians that we will keep up the momentum in the World Cup qualifying race and at the same time go all out for the Cup of Nations ticket."

Onazi, who plays for Trabzonspor FC of Turkey, added that the friendly against Senegal's Teranga Lions on Thursday was an excellent preparation for the Super Eagles' very crucial five competitive matches later this year.

Nigeria host South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June, before quick, home-and-away 2018 FIFA World Cup sessions against Cameroon late August and early September, and concluding World Cup qualifiers against Zambia (at home in October) and Algeria (away in November).

'Earlier, Pinnick appreciated the players and officials for their sense of duty and commitment to the cause.