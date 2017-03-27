26 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Train Service in Cape Town Restored

Tagged:

Related Topics

The train services to and from Khayelitsha in Cape Town have been restored, Metrorail confirmed on Sunday.

"Metrorail is pleased to confirm that the train service to and from Khayelitsha has been restored and that trains started operating this afternoon," Metrorail said in a statement.

Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker thanked the community leadership and other role players "for their willingness and co-operation to assist in bringing the service back on track".

Walker had previously said that rail commuters using the train service between Khayelitsha and Cape Town faced the threat of suspended trains due to the effect of illegal electrical connections between Nolungile and Nyanga.

He said that further discussions between Metrorail, the community and other roleplayers will continue in an effort to reach a more sustainable and permanent solution to the electrification issue.

A section of the Nolungile informal settlement next to the railway line illegally connected wires across Metrorail overhead track equipment, resulting in a power failure on Sunday morning.

"Both lines were initially closed and trains could only shuttle between Nyanga and Chris Hani and trains to and from Cape Town on the Khayelitsha/Chris Hani line had to terminate at Nyanga," he said.

Walker said Metrorail technicians managed to restore power earlier on Sunday which enabled trains to operate in both directions sharing one line.

"These illegal connections present a serious safety hazard and prevent Metrorail from completing repairs that will restore a full service for the week ahead. No further repairs can be done unless illegal connections are removed," he added.

Source: News24

South Africa

Govt Wants Land From South Africa, Mozambique

Swaziland wants to annexe large parts of South Africa and Mozambique on behalf of the kingdom's autocratic ruler, King… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.