27 March 2017

Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles Hosts First Poetry Festival - Bling Bling Nod

Tagged:

Related Topics

A fusion of words, mimes and music combined to make Seychelles' first poetry festival.

Launched last week as part of the activities to commemorate World Poetry Day, the festival under the title Bling Bling nod aims at promoting poetry, a form of art which is not as popular as other creative arts.

Seychellois Tony Joubert, who goes by his artistic name Raspyek, is a founding member of Bling Bling poetry -- an association which is behind the organisation of the event.

Raspyek says that it has taken five years to turn an idea into a poem fiesta and admits that it was not easy. He added that he is proud of this event which is using poetry to inspire and empower people.

Why the title 'Bling Bling nod', what does that mean?

"Your phone that rings, your door bell that blings blings, tears that fall and ring from the concrete ground, pleas and cries that keep ringing in your mind. The Bling Bling poetry is the sound calling people to poetry, and the nod is the salutation which poetry deserves," explains Raspyek.

The poetry festival, which ran last Tuesday through Saturday, included workshops around poetry and its use in teaching, spontaneous poem recitals in different places, a romantic soiree with poems and a Bling Bling rock- a fusion of poems and music.

The festival also saw the participation of international poets from Swaziland, the Comoros, Madagascar, and Reunion.

Raspyek says that poetry has a bright future in Seychelles, and adds that the plan now is to have a festival every year in March to coincide with World Poetry Day.

Seychelles

Freedom of Information Bill to Be Sent to National Assembly

The Seychelles' Vice-President said legislation concerning the freedom of information will go to the National Assembly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.