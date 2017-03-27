UAE investors can benefit from Ethiopia investment opportunity.

Industry Minister Ahmed Abitew has called on investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to tap the investment opportunity in Ethiopia.

The minister's remark was given as he conferred with UAE's Ambassador to Ethiopia Ghazi Abdullah Al Mahri.

Ahmed briefed Ambassador Ghazi on Ethiopia's enormous investment potentials in the industry sector.

He also pledged government's commitment to extend the necessary support to Emirati investors in terms of providing facilities and incentives.

Ambassador Ghazi Abdullah Al Mahri said for his part that his country has a desire to take part in Ethiopia's wider investment opportunity including the industry sector.

Both sides also hailed the excellent relations between Ethiopia and UAE.