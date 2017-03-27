Photo: VOA

Police officers secure the perimeter at the scene of a garbage landslide, as excavators aid rescue efforts, on the outskirts of the capital Addis Ababa.

With a view to rehabilitating families of victims of garbage dump landslide, Addis Ababa City Administration announced to provide one million Birr in cash and a building plot at a household level.

Moreover, they will be provided with financial assistance to rent houses until they resettle permanently.

Those who had been living at the area renting houses will get studios at various condominium sites in Addis.

Money raised for families of the victims has so far reached 76 million Birr, according to Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

It is to be recalled that a landslide on March 11, 2017 at Koshe waste disposal site claimed the lives of dozens of Ethiopians.