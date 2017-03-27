Ethiopia: Strengthening MSEs to Create Millions of Jobs

For the last two and half decades, the government of Ethiopia has taken notable steps towards reducing unemployment rate of the nation through creating millions of job opportunities for fellow youth and women than ever in the history of the country.

Of course, in the first place, the ongoing and the nearly two years old Transformation and Growth Plan Two (GTP II) has explicitly stated that job creating endeavours are priority of the priorities in the national plan. That is why, the government and other pertinent bodies have been working hard particularly to develop and strengthen the Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) across the nation.

Due to the persistent efforts of MSE operators and the state, commendable achievements have been gained in the overall economic activities of the nation. For example, during the last GTP I, 25.62 billion birr was generated through domestic market linkage and around 66 million USD had also been obtained from foreign market. Moreover, 8.27 million job opportunities had been created in manufacturing and construction sectors as well as urban agriculture, service and trade.

It is true that the aforementioned remarkable achievements that are expressed in figures are exceeded the set goals in the GTP in this regard and should be appreciated and hailed. However, major challenges are looming up heads of MSE operators, for instance, a number of MSE operators lack entrepreneurial skills and knowledge, they are getting poor technical an technology support, they have not yet developed the culture of saving and the like.

In fact, significant progress on job creation has been witnessed throughout the nation, but, to sustain such achievement requires strong commitment and determination of the whole communities, the government and the beneficiaries of MSEs.

As the premises and shades of MSEs are established mostly making use of the financial and technical supports of the government, the MSE operators need to demonstrate commendable sense of belongingness in take caring and running such facilities. Some beneficiaries of MSEs are often seen to misuse the working premises as they use them for other unrelated purposes. Hence, the concerned bodies should take appropriate and timely measures against those who breach the law and disturb the working environment in such shades and premises with a view to fully realizing the set goals in Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) development.

Obviously, the unemployment rate of the country is experiencing a steady decline from time to time. Nevertheless, there are numerous youth and university graduates who are wondering around the streets and wasting their precious times in looking for a decent job in a given state or private office.

Therefore, without exaggerating the realities on the ground, the government has to put relentless efforts to attract such productive and energetic segment of the society to take advantages of the existing golden opportunities in MSEs.

In a bid to bring about the required outcome in job creating endeavours and sustain the so far gained success stories in this regard, the state needs to conduct extensive awareness creation campaigns aiming to bringing about attitudinal changes towards the long standing and unhealthy work culture of being hired by some institutions rather creating one's own job than ever before.

Moreover, expanding the available market linkage here and aboard for MSEs has to be done in organized and scientific manner while supporting MSE operators to produce quality and competitive products to the domestic and global market, apart from easing the provisions of requesting collateral with a view to obtain loan. The high interest rate need to be improved in order to encourage many more entrepreneurs as well.

In general speaking, the industrial development plan of the nation is well on progress as it has been used as an instrument to create tremendous job opportunities for the youth and women of the nation. Thus, the so far encountered challenges in relation to such national plan need to be overcome in the next GTP .