Tanzania: Carrier Starts Dar-Dodoma Daily Flights

Dar es Salaam — Flightlink will start daily scheduled flights between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma on April 1 as the general aviation firm seeks to capitalise on the government's decision to relocate its capital city.

The company's managing director, Mr Munawer Dhirani said yesterday that Flightlink has been flying the Dar es Salaam-Dodoma route regularly but that the government's new push to officially relocate its headquarters to Dodoma has rekindled the company's drive to introduce scheduled daily flights.

"We have come up with this initiative in support of President John Magufuli's move to relocate the capital from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma," said Mr Dhirani, noting that the flights will benefit the relocating government officials and the Members of Parliament who may wish to conduct return trips between the two destinations.

Flightlink - which won the Number One slot in Tanzania's Top 100 Mid-sized Companies last year- is upbeat on the prospects of the aviation sector in the country. The Tanzania Top 100 Mid-sized Companies is coordinated by Mwananchi Communications Limited in partnership with KPMG

Flightlink will deploy its newly-purchased 30-seater Embraer Brasilia twin turboprop airline on the Dar es Salaam-Dodoma route.