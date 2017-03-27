Swaziland wants to annexe large parts of South Africa and Mozambique on behalf of the kingdom's autocratic ruler, King… Read more »

The SAPS National Karate Team participated in the Karate South Africa (KSA) Championship that was held in Cape Town between 17 and 18 March 2017. Karate members from all over SA participated which made this event very exciting and tough. Lt Col Samuel Nkosi took silver in Kata, WO Ansunette Stemmet won bronze in Kumite, Const Daniel Phetlo achieved Bronze in Kumite, Sgt Frank Helmie also ensured a bronze medal in Kumite while PO Bushy Figlan walked away with bronze in Kumite. Well done to all the SA Police members for their excellent achievements.

