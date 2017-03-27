Balaka North member of parliament Lucius Banda who has been against his party United Democratic Front (UDF) to be in a working alliance with ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has come back fighting at President Peter Mutharika for his remarks that the two parties working relations would continue despite his opposition.

Banda has accused President Mutharika of being "misguided" and "ill-advised.

He said President Mutharika's' reference to the DPP-UDF alliance was an illusion because no such alliance exists.

"I believe the President's comments were made out of ignorance because he is misguided and ill-advise," Banda said in a statement seen by Nyasa Times.

The parliamentarian said he has never seen any signed document of the working relationship of DPP-UDF alliance.

"As a UDF member of parliament, and, indeed, the party's leader in the House at the time the so-called coalition was agreed upon, I have never seen, nor [sic] have I ever been presented with a signed document cementing a working union between the DPP and my beloved United Democratic Front," Banda said.

UDF secretary general Kandi Padambo and DPP spokesman Francis Kasaila both agreed there is no signed document between the two parties but that they is great cooperation.

But Banda called the situation as "strange" saying DPP and UDF are led by trained lawyers; President Mutharika and Atupele Muluzi.

"One thinks that they ought to know that a document signed by both parties forms the basis of any legal agreement. In this age and era, a signed document is key to all transactions. Even my uncle Chemwelera at Sosola village in Balaka knows that he has to sign a legally binding document when he is borrowing katapila from the village loan shark," Banda said.

Lucius Banda further attacked President Mutharika, saying he should desist from commenting on something that does not exist "lest he is exposed as someone who is misguided, disillusioned and deluded."