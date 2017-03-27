25 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Hawassa Gets Air Pollution Monitoring Station

By Desta Geberhiwot

Newly inaugurated Hawassa Air Pollution Monitoring Station.

The National Meteorological Agency on Thursday inaugurated its 3rd Air Pollution Monitoring Station which was built at a cost of seven million Birr in Hawassa Town on the sideline of the World Meteorology Day marked with a theme: 'Understanding Clouds'.

Hawassa is the third town to have air pollution monitoring station next to Addis Ababa and Adama.

National Meteorological Agency General Director Teshome Fetene told journalists that amid the expansion of industrialization and growth in number of vehicles, there is a need for building air pollution monitoring station to assess the impact of pollution.

The recorded data would be provided to stakeholders such as the health and environment ministries so that they can make use of them and take necessary measures. "Policy makers as well will use the input to design appropriate prevention and mitigation mechanisms."

The director also said the Agency would install similar stations in other towns. The country does not have adequate numbers of air pollution measuring stations for they are critical to meet country's plan of building green economy.

Agency Meteorology Study and Research Directorate Director Abate Getachew for his part reiterated that the station will help measure the magnitude and status of air pollution and emission of toxic gases and substances in the town. "If not addressed, air pollution can be very dangerous to human lives. The station in this regard will be instrumental to help environmentalists make informed decision," Abate Added.

Indicating as Hawassa is becoming a major industrial area, Agency SNNP Branch Director Amare Hailu for his part said the station is modern and equipped with latest technology that provides reliable information with regard to the possible impacts of toxic air gases.

