Zimbabwe: Maid Up for Killing Minor

A 20-year-old Harare maid appeared in court last Wednesday charged with culpable homicide after she allegedly caused the death of a minor. Vaidah Nzanga appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbra Chimboza. She was remanded in custody to April 4. The prosecutor, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on March 13, Nzanga and the now deceased Tanaka Nathaniel Chimusaru were home in Waterfalls.

Nzanga boiled some water.

She intended to use it for bathing but left it in the corridor. Chimusaru bumped into the bucket and suffered severe burns.

The child was taken to Mbuya Dorcas Hospital for treatment.

The minor died on March 15.

The body was taken to Harare for postmortem. It was confirmed that the child died from severe burns.