27 March 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Maid Up for Killing Minor

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sheillah Mapani

A 20-year-old Harare maid appeared in court last Wednesday charged with culpable homicide after she allegedly caused the death of a minor. Vaidah Nzanga appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbra Chimboza. She was remanded in custody to April 4. The prosecutor, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on March 13, Nzanga and the now deceased Tanaka Nathaniel Chimusaru were home in Waterfalls.

Nzanga boiled some water.

She intended to use it for bathing but left it in the corridor. Chimusaru bumped into the bucket and suffered severe burns.

The child was taken to Mbuya Dorcas Hospital for treatment.

The minor died on March 15.

The body was taken to Harare for postmortem. It was confirmed that the child died from severe burns.

Zimbabwe

Rapist Soldier Jailed 12 Years

A Zimbabwe National Army staff sergeant has been jailed for 12 years for raping a minor. Taurai Chikwizu (37) of 2… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.