Uganda: Taxi Firms Seek Dominance Through Fresh Innovations

Competition among the new taxi firms has turned hot, with many looking out of the box to stay ahead of their rivals, writes ABUBAKER MAYEMBA.

Things were looking up for Steven Mawanda. Through his taxi business, he easily paid his bills. Back then, when he joined the taxi business in 2011, he had the power to set the price. Depending on how desperate a customer was, Mawanda had the final say on how much he was willing to charge.

And then things took a lousy turn. The taxi business was hit with a new wave of players who were more organized and charged peanuts. The entry of Uber cut prices for taxi hires, pushing the likes of Mawanda to the fringes.

"Many of our colleagues have left the special hire business because it's no longer lucrative. For instance, going to Munyonyo requires Shs 10,000 fuel but Uber will take you there at Shs 12,000. We used to charge Shs 30,000 for that distance," he says, while resting in his special hire car, parked just opposite Christ the King church, waiting for a client.

Now, with the likes of Mawanda struggling to keep up, the new taxis are turning the guns against each other, in almost a classic case of wolves devouring each other. After they combined to choke the old and disjointed car hire industry, the new players - Uber, Friendship, and Quick taxis - are engaged in a cut-throat competition defined by an aggressive price war.

TIGHT COMPETITION

The taxi fares among Uber, Friendship and Quick Taxi vary because all three use a different pricing structure, but there is no denying the fact that the companies are all in a race to the bottom in an attempt to offer the cheapest service.

While some fares are priced per minute, others are calculated per kilometre. Depending on the time of day, and the traffic jam, the modern taxi firms will claim to have the best service.

For example, while Quick Taxi charges Shs 200 per minute, a cheap fare by most measures, the fee suddenly looks high at the traffic rush hours. Uber, on the other hand, charges based on the distance, which looks cheaper. Uber factors in a fee for the traffic hold-up. While Uber looks cheap for a short distance, it is more expensive than the other players on a longer stretch, where there is no traffic.

The competition is mainly between Quick Taxi and Uber. In February, Uber slashed its prices to keep ahead of the chasing pack. The reduction came a few weeks after Quick Taxi launched an application that had nearly similar features such as Uber.

PLAYERS SPEAK

Begam Hafusa, the head marketing and public relations at Friendship, agrees that although there is "some little competition," it doesn't affect them that much because their mode of operation is different from that of Quick Taxi and Uber. She notes that their pricing is not tricky as the others that have varying prices and so it's easy to maintain clients since they can easily keep count of how much is charged.

"Obviously we will have to look at our competitors and see how we can better a few things. We have to look at the leading competition, what do they have and what we have in similarity. Yeah the competition is there but we have our clients," says Hafusa.

Sophie Nsubuga, the public relations officer of Quick Taxi, agrees the competition is getting tighter.

"Currently we are still trying to break through in the market. If we get comfortable in the market, we will do that for our clients in the future," she said. "Reception is still low but we are trying to keep up with the pace."

The taxi firms are not haggling on the price, but over the drivers too. Each company is trying to offer the best returns for their drivers. While Quick Taxi drivers pay Shs 90,000 per day to the company, their counterparts at Friendship pay Shs 80,000.

Some drivers, however, had started complaining that they were not getting enough revenues to keep operating. Some of these complaints came as result of the drivers of the different firms comparing what they were getting before.

Uber, to calm tempers and also stave off the competition, has decided to reward its drivers more. The company has introduced bonuses for its drivers amidst the price cuts. They will now be getting Shs 15,000 every hour they are available online. Even when online but they fail to get a passenger, the company will still pay them Shs 15,000.

NEW INNOVATIONS

To stay ahead, the taxi companies are now offering new services, outside the usual drives. Since February, Kampala residents are able to receive nyama choma just by tapping on the UberChoma icon on their app. Uber drivers now deliver nyama choma from Chama Zone Bar and Grill to meat lovers within the city.

Friendship Taxi plans to enter into a partnership with Jumia Travel to help move clients, especially tourists, to tourism destinations such as wildlife parks, among others. The company also plans to introduce 'instant boarding,' where a client can board any car without making a booking first.

One thing is certain, though; there are going to be more innovations coming through the taxi business and consumers will be spoilt for choice as the taxi companies tussle it out in the market.