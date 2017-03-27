26 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Stellenbosch Student Injured During Hike

Tagged:

Related Topics

An 18-year-old Maties student sustained multiple injuries when he took a 5m fall from a mountain outside Stellenbosch on Sunday morning.

Johann Marais of Wilderness Search and Rescue said the unnamed student had gone hiking with three fellow students.

The student sustained head and facial injuries with an open wound on his leg.

"It was deemed necessary to collect a technical rescuer in Somerset West to assist with the safe extraction of the patient by [helicopter rescue service] Skymed," he said.

The patient was brought off the mountain to a waiting ambulance at Coetzenburg. He was taken to Stellenbosch Mediclinic.

Source: News24

South Africa

Zuma Orders Urgent Return of Finance Minister, Deputy

A Cabinet reshuffle affecting South Africa's Finance Ministry appears imminent. Daily Maverick has learnt that Finance… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.