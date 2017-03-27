South Africa: Stellenbosch Student Injured During Hike

An 18-year-old Maties student sustained multiple injuries when he took a 5m fall from a mountain outside Stellenbosch on Sunday morning.

Johann Marais of Wilderness Search and Rescue said the unnamed student had gone hiking with three fellow students.

The student sustained head and facial injuries with an open wound on his leg.

"It was deemed necessary to collect a technical rescuer in Somerset West to assist with the safe extraction of the patient by [helicopter rescue service] Skymed," he said.

The patient was brought off the mountain to a waiting ambulance at Coetzenburg. He was taken to Stellenbosch Mediclinic.

Source: News24