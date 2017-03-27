Ethiopia: Role of Media in Nurturing Responsible Youths

The number of youths is growing rapidly in Africa. In 2015, 226 million youths that fall in the age bracket 15-24 lived in Africa, accounting for 19 per cent of the global youth population.

Africa's youth population is expected to grow throughout the remainder of the 21st century, more than doubling from current levels by 2055.

With respect to Ethiopia, twenty million citizens fall with the age bracket of 15 to 24. Almost 64 per cent of the population comprise the young generation. This is a great asset to the country. They hold the future of Ethiopia in their hands. They have ideas, ambitions and dreams. However, as is the case in other parts of the world, Ethiopian youth are victims of several challenges.

Access to employment opportunity is one of the basic demands of youths. Despite the difference in their age group or their academic status, youths need employment opportunity. This is especially true for those graduate students. Whenever they come out of universities or colleges they have their own expectations. If these expectations are not met, they will be an instrument for destructive agents or they will be vulnerable to harmful addictions. Besides, the absence of entertainment or recreational facilities are some of the reasons that will lead the youth to find themselves under such situations.

Lately, a workshop that entertains the role of media on reporting youth centres and related issues was held. On the event, the challenges of the youth and media people were presented and discussed.

It is already known that the role of media is vital to win over the mass. Communication is an art of influencing the public. But all communicators cannot be convincing. Sometimes they could be confusing. Communication seeks better understanding on a divers-array of viewpoints. Communication is the art of preparing people to think differently.

In all ages, it is witnessed that media has a key role in shaping the public opinion. No matter what the economic situation of the country is or the political ideology it follows, the role of media has a significant role in creating positive or negative impacts. In a country like Ethiopia where the majority of its population is youth, the role of media is vital in shaping the psychological make up of the youth. This is especially true in times when there is economic or political turmoil.

A nation that neglects the youth neglects the whole political system. In this regard, media personnel that really understand the psychological impact of media on youth have a responsibility. They have a responsibility in motivating the youth as well as informing policy makers about the challenges of the youth.

By their nature, youth are dynamic. They always need something new. In this regard, understanding their feeling and reporting the needs of the youth in a positive term are the top most agendas of media.

What really is youth-focused reporting? It is a speciality reporting that pays attention to youth and youth issues. It is also reporting system that pays due attention to youth with sound judgement and sensationalism.

Youth centre reporting is also a balanced reporting that entertains different views which cover stories from start to end. Is a reporting system that averts misconception.

Here one will ask the basic question of "what are the challenges of media personnel to report on youth?" There may be several reasons that challenge journalists to report on youth. The problem associated with lack of sufficient information, lack of knowledge and the objective of a particular media house could be some of the challenges.

Ethiopia is rushing towards economic development. But this does not mean that all the paths are smooth. As we can witness from Ethiopia's recent experience, the issue of offering job opportunities for the youth was a serious challenge to step up the economic, social and political prospect of the country. Using this limitation as an opportunity, there are several anti-peace elements that attempt to jeopardize the peace and stability of the country. Numerous attempts were made to use the youth as a weapon to destabilize the peace of the country. However, thanks to the combined effort of the government and the people, the peace and stability of the nation has been preserved. But, it does not mean that all the questions of the youth have been addressed fully.

Ethiopian youths have passed through different socio-political systems. Our historical records depict that whenever any political turmoil broke out in the country, it was the youth who actively participated for their rights. It was the youth who fought for the democratic rights of Ethiopian nations, nationalities and peoples. There was no time Ethiopian youths sat idle. Be it during antifascist struggle or, fighting autocratic or dictatorial regimes, Ethiopian youths were at the forefront. In this regard, the role of communication was vital in shaping the youth to march for their common goals.

We are now in an era of fighting poverty and mobilizing our resources for a bright future. This is a nation of the youth. Without their full participation, there is no economic development. That is why the government is designing several policies and strategies to benefit the youth. The recently implemented youth development strategic plan is one of those strategies designed to empower the youth. This plan has placed special focus on accountability in addition to the new engagement mechanisms of the youth in urban, rural and pastoral communities.

The youth development strategies focuses on rectifying the youths' misconception and helping to increase the political participation thereby guaranteeing their economic benefits. The plan will enable the youth to integrate with every government plan and programme.

Well, the government is doing its level best to benefit the youth. As part of the socio-economic and political system of the country, the media has a prime responsibility in guiding the youth on the right track. We are found in an era when the youth is controlled by the social media. It is good to be in the social-media age. But, if it is not properly managed, it could be a lethal weapon to the working force and the future of Ethiopia - the youth. In this regard, media houses and personalities that are operating in the country must know that they are responsible for the future fate of the youth.

They have responsibility to produce programmes that will educate, inform and inspire the youth. They have a huge responsibility to deliver ethical programmes. It is also the duty of concerned Ministry and other stakeholders to further understand the basic needs of the youth. What is more, religious institutions and religious leaders have also a responsibility to teach the youth about moral principles and values of Ethiopia. We are the people with centuries of remarkable culture and history. These cultural values shall be preserved for the future generation.

They shall not be degraded by the so called "globalization" philosophies. Once, African youth were the victims of colonization and its inhuman treatment. Now, after decades of independence, African youths are still under the influence of the West.

African youth have become prisoners of the social media and mainstream media outlets being operated by the west. Ethiopian youths are not different from this. In this regard, all media outlets whether print or broadcast have a responsibility to safeguard the interests of the Ethiopian youth. Thus the youth is more responsible for his/her own action. They should not be "prey" to media outlets that attempts to degrade and pollute local values and the culture of tolerance.