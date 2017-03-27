Zimbabwe: 'Ritual' Rape Trial Begins

A PRE-SCHOOL teacher accused of kidnapping a girl from creche and handing over the minor to her husband, who in turn raped the victim in a case of suspected ritual practice, has denied the charges levelled against the couple as mere fabrication. Tariro Doreka accused staff at Eastview Pre-School of plotting against her during trial before Harare magistrate Mr Hosiah Mujaya.

Doreka told the court that the school in question was built by donors and is meant to be handed over to a management team comprising teachers.

She claimed to be the lead contender.

"The charges are a fabrication by the complainant's mother and her colleagues.

"At the complaint's mother's residence is a tuck shop where people of loose morals patronise and could possibly be the source of the child's abuse," said Doreka.

She said on the day the offence was committed she was not at the alleged scene.

Doreka said her husband was also not at the scene.

"We were in fact not at home at the alleged time of the alleged rape incident and that clearly shows this is a clear fabrication by our enemies who are envious of our social development," said Doreka.

The trial continues tomorrow.