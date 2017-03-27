A Zimbabwean woman went to get a court to get a man barred from telling her he loves her, a newspaper says.

Pinkie Makurumidze says she has never encouraged Allan Zirema "in any way" and has never been in a relationship with him, reports the Manica Post, which is published in Zimbabwe's eastern city of Mutare.

But that's not been stopping him coming to her home in Sakubva township.

Makurumidze reportedly told the court: "He is a nuisance and visits me even at midnight to tell me that he loves me. He gives me no peace at all."

She claims he threw bricks at her windows and said "he'd do something worse if she did not accept his love proposals," says the report.

Zirema was confronted about his behaviour by the woman's relatives and he's alleged to have said that she owed him money. But he chose not to appear in court. Mutare magistrate Nyasha Kuture has now barred him from harassing and visiting her for a year, the report says.

A police officer was badly beaten up in the town of Kadoma in September 2014 for trying to block a 20-year-old professing his love to a married woman, the privately-owned Newsday reported back then.

