26 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Woman Goes to Court to Stop a Man Saying - 'I Love You'

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Zimbabwean woman went to get a court to get a man barred from telling her he loves her, a newspaper says.

Pinkie Makurumidze says she has never encouraged Allan Zirema "in any way" and has never been in a relationship with him, reports the Manica Post, which is published in Zimbabwe's eastern city of Mutare.

But that's not been stopping him coming to her home in Sakubva township.

Makurumidze reportedly told the court: "He is a nuisance and visits me even at midnight to tell me that he loves me. He gives me no peace at all."

She claims he threw bricks at her windows and said "he'd do something worse if she did not accept his love proposals," says the report.

Zirema was confronted about his behaviour by the woman's relatives and he's alleged to have said that she owed him money. But he chose not to appear in court. Mutare magistrate Nyasha Kuture has now barred him from harassing and visiting her for a year, the report says.

A police officer was badly beaten up in the town of Kadoma in September 2014 for trying to block a 20-year-old professing his love to a married woman, the privately-owned Newsday reported back then.

News24

Zimbabwe

Rapist Soldier Jailed 12 Years

A Zimbabwe National Army staff sergeant has been jailed for 12 years for raping a minor. Taurai Chikwizu (37) of 2… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.