The Federal Government has cited a GeneXpert machine to help detect cases of tuberculosis in the newly opened model primary health care centre at Kuchingoro, in Abuja.

The centre which was opened this year to flag off the 10,000 PHC project, and the GeneXpert machine, provided with US funding through partners like Institute for Human Virology Nigeria, brings to more than 200 the machines available around the country for detecting TB.

In his remarks to mark World TB Day at the centre, health minister Isaac Adewole said the target is to have one GeneXpert machine in each local government area.

"We are working to end TB by 2035," he said. "As we fight the insurgency in the Northeast, we also fight TB."

It comes amidst concern that only one in six cases of TB is detected, leaving the under five cases going undetected.

The 2016 Global TB report found despite an incidence of TB in 322 per 100,000 persons, only 50 of those 322 were detected.

"This rate varies from state to state with Sokoto state having the highest TB case notification rate of 127 per 100,000 for the year 2016," said minister of state for health Osagie Ehanire.

Nigeria is considered to have the largest burden of TB in Africa and the fourth largest globally.