South Africa: Trial Date Set for Brutal Bredasdorp Murder Case

A man accused of the brutal murder of a young woman in Bredasdorp will go on trial in May, the Western Cape High Court heard on Friday.

Judge Elize Steyn said during Delvigo Ward's pre-trial hearing that the trial would take place on May 8 in Swellendam.

The 20-year-old appeared in good condition in the dock, with his toned arms exposed in his cut-off vest, which had the word 'Skat' printed on it.

He is accused of killing 22-year-old Sulnita Manho in April 2016.

Manho's body was found at the lime works in the rural Overberg town early on a weekend morning.

She had apparently been at a local pub with friends when a man offered to walk her back to the farm she was staying, outside Bredasdorp, said Napier Community Police Forum member and councillor Evelyn Sauls at the time.

"There was a rope on her neck. She was raped and a bottle was put in her private parts. The person took a brick and hit her on the head," Sauls said.

Ward had previously undergone mental observation to determine if he was fit to stand trial.

