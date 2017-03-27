South Africa: Rapist Given Multiple Life Jail Terms

press release

Ally Albert Lekala aged 30 years old from Tafelkop outside Groblesdal was sentenced to SEVEN (07) LIFE terms imprisonment by the Polokwane High Court for a series of rape incidents in seven separate incidents.

The accused was terrorising members of the community in the Groblersdal cluster and the surrounding areas between the years 2005 and 2014.

He was targeting woman aged between 17 and 33 years old at the following areas: MOTETEMA, SIYABUSWA, TAFELKOP, KGOBOKWANE and DENNILTON.

His modus operandi was to attack and threaten the victims before raping them during the night when he met them along the streets where he dragged his victims to nearby bushes or to remote areas where he raped them.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended the detectives for sterling investigative work that resulted in securing a harsh conviction.

The General has also commended the detectives especially the FAMILY VIOLENCE, CHILD PROTECTION and the SEXUAL OFFENCES UNIT(FCS) on their continued efforts in dealing head-on with all the sexual related offences successfully and acquiring such lengthy jail terms through their commitment and dedication.

He assured members of the community that the SAPS is well equipped with quality Investigators to deal with any eventuality of any sexual related incident and that for them ,is to continue supporting us with quality and reliable information about any criminalities in and around their areas indefinitely.