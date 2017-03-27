South Africa: Police Confiscate Huge Amount of Money in a Suspected Stolen Vehicle Near N1

press release

On Thursday, 23 March 2017, police vigilance led to the arrest of two suspects, after they were spotted in a suspected stolen vehicle at an eatery outlet in Colesberg near N1. The suspects were driving in a white BMW with GP registration number plates

Upon further investigation and searching of the vehicle an undisclosed amount of cash was found hidden in a secret compartment inside the vehicle.

The suspects could not give a satisfactory account for the money during questioning.

The suspects are detained, and the investigation is continuing to determine the source of the money.