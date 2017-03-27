25 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Bureau Highlights Educationa Achievements

By Yohanes Jemaneh

The Addis Ababa City Administration Education Bureau announced that it has undertaken various duties in the first half of the year and drawn inspiring achievements.

Briefing journalists yesterday on its six-month performance, Bureau Head Mohammad Ahmedin said that various supportive measures have been taken to ensure quality education and to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills.

Accordingly, the bureau has facilitated capacity building programs, incentive package to teachers, policy formulations, material distribution and supervisory works resulting in ensuring quality education.

In this regard, the evaluation conducted by the bureau indicated that a number of students have scored encouraging results in their respective schools.

Besides, ensuring knowledge and skills, the bureau is also working to reduce student dropouts by providing school feeding services at 206 schools.

