24 March 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Good Conviction for Mtunzini Rapist

Today, Esikhaleni Regional Court convicted and sentenced Simphiwe Tufani Kaueja (41) to 22 years imprisonment for rape. On 27 June 2012 at 18:30, a 22-year-old victim was at her place of residence at Mtunzini when the accused came to her house and told her that he has a job for her at his house. Her parents agreed that she can take the job offered to her by the accused. The accused and the victim left to his house where she was later raped. The accused gave her R200-00 and told her not to report to anyone. The victim managed to go home the following day where she reported the matter to her mother. The case of rape was opened at Mtunzini SAPS and the docket was transferred and investigated by Empangeni Family Violence, Child and Sexual Offences Unit.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentence handed down to accused and praised the Empangeni FCS for their effort in making sure that enough evidence collected that led to the conviction and sentence of the accused. "This sentence will be a lesson to other criminals out there abusing our youth and every women", he said.

South Africa

