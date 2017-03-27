analysis

An application to rezone part of the old Woodstock Hospital site and turn it into new offices for Cape Nature has thrown the province's failure to deliver affordable housing into the spotlight once more. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

The application for the rezoning of the old Woodstock Hospital and the vacant nurses' home submitted to the City of Cape Town by provincial government has ruffled the feathers of the Woodstock community and social-housing activist groups.

The application includes a proposal to consolidate and subdivide a section of the property and rezone one of these areas from general residential to general business. It is this caveat that has caused the most grief. This change allows developers to build up to 25m on the site, a big concern both for residents and activist groups.

While some residents in the area are simply concerned about the impact increased footfall and traffic to the area will have, the broader debate around social and affordable housing has also come into the spotlight.

"One of the big issues is (that) we haven't located the discussion around rezoning in (the) broader context relating to state resources, access to land and inequality.

Typically, when people respond to things like...