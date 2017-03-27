27 March 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Security Officer Runs Away With Bank's Deposits

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Buzzghana Online

A private security officer has allegedly absconded with deposits of customers of the Dumpong Rural bank located in the Eastern region.

The incident took place at the Koforidua branch of the bank.

The suspect was employed by the bank last year after opening the Koforidua branch.

The security officer, identified as Benard Otoo Xerxes, 29, who keeps the keys of the bank reportedly broke into the safe where cash deposits are kept at night, took away GHC12,000, locked up the bank and absconded .

Starr News Eastern regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah reports that staff of the bank became stranded when they reported to work the next morning and could not reach the security officer after several calls to his phone.

Information gathered indicates that the stranded staff informed Management of the bank at its headquarters in Kwahu-Asakraka, after which a spare key was released to them to open the bank.

After a search at the bank, it was detected that the safe had been tempered with and an amount of GHC12,000 stolen.

Subsequently, the Koforidua branch manager, Elikplim Gewu, lodged complaint at the New Juaben Municipal Police Command.

Confirming the incident to Starr News, the outgoing New Juaben Municipal Police Commander Superintendent Richardson Kumeko said the Police has secured bench warrant from the Koforidua Circuit Court for the arrest of the suspect, now at large .

He said the suspect is believed to be hiding in his hometown, Akyem Kade, in the Eastern region hence appealed to the public to volunteer information to facilitate the arrest of the suspect .

Ghana

Gerard Nus Arrives Home After 7 Weeks of Fighting for Afcon Bonuses

Former Black Stars assistant coach Gerard Nus left Accra on Sunday to his native Spain after clearing his hotel bills. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.