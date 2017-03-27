Ghana: Security Officer Runs Away With Bank's Deposits

A private security officer has allegedly absconded with deposits of customers of the Dumpong Rural bank located in the Eastern region.

The incident took place at the Koforidua branch of the bank.

The suspect was employed by the bank last year after opening the Koforidua branch.

The security officer, identified as Benard Otoo Xerxes, 29, who keeps the keys of the bank reportedly broke into the safe where cash deposits are kept at night, took away GHC12,000, locked up the bank and absconded .

Starr News Eastern regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah reports that staff of the bank became stranded when they reported to work the next morning and could not reach the security officer after several calls to his phone.

Information gathered indicates that the stranded staff informed Management of the bank at its headquarters in Kwahu-Asakraka, after which a spare key was released to them to open the bank.

After a search at the bank, it was detected that the safe had been tempered with and an amount of GHC12,000 stolen.

Subsequently, the Koforidua branch manager, Elikplim Gewu, lodged complaint at the New Juaben Municipal Police Command.

Confirming the incident to Starr News, the outgoing New Juaben Municipal Police Commander Superintendent Richardson Kumeko said the Police has secured bench warrant from the Koforidua Circuit Court for the arrest of the suspect, now at large .

He said the suspect is believed to be hiding in his hometown, Akyem Kade, in the Eastern region hence appealed to the public to volunteer information to facilitate the arrest of the suspect .