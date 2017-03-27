27 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: At Least 15 Children Injured in Joburg Taxi Crash

At least 15 children in a taxi and a motorist in a passenger car were injured in a crash at an intersection on Beyers Naude Drive in Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg, on Monday.

The entire front and side of the minibus were torn open on impact, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

Pictures from the scene show the crumpled taxi on Dale Lace Avenue with glass and debris lying the road.

The woman driving the car had to be freed with mechanical equipment.

The children were between the ages of four and six. When paramedics arrived, they found them sitting on the pavement or walking around.

Meiring said some of the children had already been taken to hospital, so the number of injured could rise.

They assessed and treated those on the scene and took them to various provincial hospitals.

The cause of the crash would be investigated.

It caused a severe back-up on the route towards the city.

Source: News24

South Africa

