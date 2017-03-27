Ghana: Gerard Nus Arrives Home After 7 Weeks of Fighting for Afcon Bonuses

Former Black Stars assistant coach Gerard Nus left Accra on Sunday to his native Spain after clearing his hotel bills.

Nus missed his flight on Saturday night after failing to settle bills incurred during his seven-week stay.

According to reports, he was involved in a melee with the hotel staff as he insisted his host were to pay.

But the Ghana FA explained they were unapproved expenses.

But Nus finally paid the US$ 1,000 incurred for using the mini-bar, laundry and telephone.

Thanks to all people of Ghana. Great memories always from this pasionate football country country Back to Europe since Jan.2Dubai/Gabon/Ghana pic.twitter.com/NGi1aAXZ8W-- Gerard Nus (@NusGerard) March 27, 2017