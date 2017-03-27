Somalia: AU Team Now Gauging Somalia's Capacity in Exit Strategy

The African Union Peace and Security Council has begun assessing Somalia's governance and security institutions, the results of which will form the basis for an exit strategy from the country.

A 24-member team of the Peace and Security Council, led by chairperson Ntshinga Ndumiso, first met Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire on March 24, who said that his government has set a two-year target to achieve self-reliance in security.

Mr Ndumiso said that the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) was only helping to build the capacity of the country's national army, but that the main responsibility lay with the people to take charge of their own security and political future.

"The consultations will focus on efforts to build national defence and security institutions, which would ultimately bear the primary responsibility of maintaining peace and security in Somalia," said Mr Ndumiso.

Amisom has set a tentative exit plan to begin a drawdown by October 2018. However, it must first recruit and train 30,000 troops of the Somalia National Army. So far only 10,900 troops have been trained and vetted. They are working closely with Amisom to maintain security in parts of the country.

The move comes as the Al Shabaab terrorist group exploded two car bombs in Mogadishu on March 24, in unprecedented attacks that have sent a strong message to the government and African peacekeepers that the militants could be regrouping.

The first attack occurred in Hodan District in the middle of a road near the presidential palace. At least one person was killed in the incident and two others were wounded. At 2pm Friday, the militants hit again near Nasabhabload Hotel causing damage but the authorities are yet to give the number of casualties.

Last week, the AU chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, on his first field visit after formally assuming office four days earlier, confirmed that the AU is committed to efforts aimed at restoring lasting peace and stability in Somalia.