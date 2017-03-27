27 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gordhan, Jonas Ordered to Return to SA - Presidency

Photo: GCIS
Left: President Jacob Zuma. Right: Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan (file photo).

The Presidency on Monday confirmed reports that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas have been recalled from their trip to the UK and the US.

"President Jacob Zuma has instructed the Minister of Finance, Mr Pravin Gordhan and Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas to cancel the international investment promotion roadshow to the United Kingdom and the United States and return to South Africa immediately," the short statement read.

The reports come amidst growing rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle.

The two were leading a delegation to meet investors and ratings agencies in the two nations.

Treasury officials had been expected to spend two days in London before flying to Boston and New York in the US.

