Ethiopia: Bureau Encourages TVET Graduates

Addis Ababa City Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Bureau commended LG-KOICA HOPE TVET College's effort in addressing human capital demand gaps in ICT and offering quality electrical equipment training.

Inaugurating an exhibition staged by 2017 graduating class of the college Wednesday, City Administration TVET Bureau Director Zeru Simur said: "TVET's main goal is to create competent and self-reliant citizens that could contribute to the economic and social development of the country."

According to Zeru, LG-KOICA HOPE TVET College is working in line with nation strategy of aspiring to fill the gaps of skilled human power in the areas of IT, home and office equipment maintenance.

"The exhibition enables graduates' to come up with one solution of project emanating from the actual problems around."

The sector is impacting the industry in offering technologies that could enhance efficiency; the bureau is working in facilitating the platform, he added.

Zeru affirmed that : "Bureau encourages all TVETs to experience and realize quality of skilled human power demand. It enables graduates to well acquaint with training drills."

Moreover, he said the Bureau has established committee that evaluates the feedbacks and the works of students as well as the progress made.

"Bureau urges all technologies to be copied 100% and transferred," he noted.

LG-KOICA HOPE TVET College Dean Dereje Wondimalem for his part said the college is established to the upcoming generation not only to equip them with hands on skills, but also to love their nation.According to Dereje, the colle is working with pertinent stakeholders to screen destitute students from the 10 sub- cities.

Over 60 students drawn from various levels displayed their technologies at exhibition.

It was learnt that LK-KOICA Hope TVET College is non government TVET College established and funded by LG Corporation, Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and World together.

The Bureau used to organize exhibitions on its premisses once a year but the culture has turned to each TVETs business letting graduates to offer projects that could give solution to the problems.