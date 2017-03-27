South Africa: Police Clueless As Woman's Body Dumped On Roadside

The body of a young woman aged between 25-35 was found dumped along a road at Rooikraal Farming area in Heidelberg, Ekurhuleni on Monday morning.

According to Heidelberg Police Station communications officer, Captain Thivhulawi Tshilate, the unidentified woman had grazes all over her body, including her head and hands. He said the woman was wearing pink underwear, and a black blouse with yellow, pink and blue florals.

Tshilate requested anyone with information to go to the Heidelburg Police Station to identify the woman, or to call 016 341 0361.

This is not the first incident of the body of a woman being found in Heidelburg. On Friday afternoon, the body of a woman was found floating in a river next to Boschfontein plot.

Tshilate said a local plot owner on Friday was cutting grass in an open veld when his dog started barking as they made their way toward the river.

When the plot owner went for a closer look, he found that there was a woman floating face-down in the water. Tshilate said the body was in a state of decomposition.

The man notified the police and the body was removed by the North Rand water wing unit from Benoni.

The woman found in the river is also unknown and she is described by Tshilate as having long greyish hair, of medium build, and standing at about 1.7m tall.

According to Tshilate, she was wearing black tights and a brown blouse with white dots. "We are requesting anyone with information or if they know of anyone who was reported missing to contact Deputy Sergeant Archibald Mthembu on 016 341 5175, or come to Heidelberg police station to identify the woman," he said.

Source: News24