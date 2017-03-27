27 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: North West Cop Jailed for Killing Suspected Thief

Tagged:

Related Topics

A former police detective has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a suspected thief in Lehurutshe, North West, eight years ago, the Hawks said on Monday.

The North West High Court in Mmabatho on Thursday found Walter Sehume Motswiri guilty of the mysterious murder, Hawks spokesperson Manase Phukubye said.

Motswiri, 40, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 11 years for assault, three years for kidnapping, and one year for malicious damage to property. The sentences would run concurrently.

He took the suspect out of a prison cell on August, 24, 2009 without filling in proper documentation, apparently to conduct further investigation. Motswiri never brought him back to the police station.

He was arrested in September 2009, after the suspect's decomposing body was found on the road between Nietverdiend and Zeerust.

North West Hawks head Major General Linda Mbana said the judgment would serve as a warning to people who abused their power.

Source: News24

South Africa

Zuma Orders Urgent Return of Finance Minister, Deputy

A Cabinet reshuffle affecting South Africa's Finance Ministry appears imminent. Daily Maverick has learnt that Finance… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.