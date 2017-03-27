South Africa: North West Cop Jailed for Killing Suspected Thief

A former police detective has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a suspected thief in Lehurutshe, North West, eight years ago, the Hawks said on Monday.

The North West High Court in Mmabatho on Thursday found Walter Sehume Motswiri guilty of the mysterious murder, Hawks spokesperson Manase Phukubye said.

Motswiri, 40, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 11 years for assault, three years for kidnapping, and one year for malicious damage to property. The sentences would run concurrently.

He took the suspect out of a prison cell on August, 24, 2009 without filling in proper documentation, apparently to conduct further investigation. Motswiri never brought him back to the police station.

He was arrested in September 2009, after the suspect's decomposing body was found on the road between Nietverdiend and Zeerust.

North West Hawks head Major General Linda Mbana said the judgment would serve as a warning to people who abused their power.

