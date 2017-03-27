27 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Returns Home After Historic Visit to Kenya

Somali President HE Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has returned to the country's capital Mogadishu Sunday, after paying a historic visit to Kenya last week.

During his three official visit to Kenya, Mr Farmajo has attended an especial IGAD heads of state summit on Somali refugees, security and the worsening drought in the horn of Africa.

On Friday, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo held talks with his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta at the state house in Nairobi, ahead of the IGAD summit.

Briefing to Media, President Farmajo highlighted on the outcomes of his Kenyan trip, and said it resulted in bringing development on re-launch of direct flights between the two countries.

He said The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has resolved to facilitate the voluntary return of Somali refugees in safety and dignity by addressing the root causes of displacement.

