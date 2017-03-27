27 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ethiopian Troop Withdrawal From Elbur Shocks DC

Tagged:

Related Topics

The district commissioner of Elbur town located in Somalia's central Galgaduud region Abdi Hassan Mohamed has expressed fear and shock over possible Ethiopian troop withdrawal.

Mohamed has warned Al shabaab comeback, adding residents will be subjected to reprisals and harsh punishment from militants, because of living under Ethiopian control for 3 years.

"We have here about 25 Somali soldiers who can not protect the town from Al Shabaab fighters. We call for the Ethiopians to remain in control," said Elbur district commissioner in an interview with Radio Shabelle.

The DC's concern comes as Ethiopian forces serving with AMISOM are preparing to fully pull out of several key towns in Galgaduud region, including Elbur district.

Somalia

Military Exercises by Amisom and US Focus on Somalia Exit

A US-sponsored military exercise last week focused on Somalia’s troubled transition from reliance on African Union… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.