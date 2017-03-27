Somalia: Ethiopian Troop Withdrawal From Elbur Shocks DC

The district commissioner of Elbur town located in Somalia's central Galgaduud region Abdi Hassan Mohamed has expressed fear and shock over possible Ethiopian troop withdrawal.

Mohamed has warned Al shabaab comeback, adding residents will be subjected to reprisals and harsh punishment from militants, because of living under Ethiopian control for 3 years.

"We have here about 25 Somali soldiers who can not protect the town from Al Shabaab fighters. We call for the Ethiopians to remain in control," said Elbur district commissioner in an interview with Radio Shabelle.

The DC's concern comes as Ethiopian forces serving with AMISOM are preparing to fully pull out of several key towns in Galgaduud region, including Elbur district.