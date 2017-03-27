Nigeria: NCAA Slams N9.5 Million Fine On Foreign Carrier

Lagos — The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has sanctioned Lyxor International, a non - scheduled general aviation operator.

The airline was punished for "severally violating the terms of its approved flight clearances for non - scheduled international air services." A letter to that effect has been issued to the carrier according to Mr. Sam Adurogboye, spokesman of NCAA.

It was learnt that the operator paid N3 million out of the N9.5m it was fined before its aircraft impounded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, (NAIA), Abuja was released.

Giving account of the incident, the NCAA said its Aviation Safety Inspectors (ASI) on the 16th February, 2017, during a routine Ramp Inspection of the airline's Bombardier Challenger CL605 aircraft, found it culpable of the infraction.

"Therefore, upon this discovery, the aircraft with registration marks T7-YES was immediately grounded by the Aviation Safety Inspectors (ASI) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, (NAIA), Abuja.

"This was in addition to an undertaken to comply with any sanction applicable as a result of the violation", it said.

Meanwhile, the Director General of NCAA, Capt. Muhtar Usman and airline operators had instituted monthly meeting to be held last Wednesday of every month.