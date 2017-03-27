27 March 2017

Zimbabwe: Op-Ed - Why Another 'Massive' Zimbabwean Opposition Rally Flopped

analysis By Tichaona Zindoga

The major hope for opposition success against Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF lies in an opposition collation. But this is unlikely to be easily formed by the major parties who cannot agree on how to configure an alliance or who should lead it.

Opposition parties in Zimbabwe, led by Morgan Tsvangirai and the Movement for Democratic Change, held a demonstration in Harare on Wednesday last week but it was anything but "massive" or "mega" as organisers and supporters billed it to be.

The demonstration was held under the banner of the "National Election Reform Agenda", a loose coalition of about 10 political parties seeking to force the government to reform electoral laws which they feel favour the ruling Zanu-PF.

For its own part, the MDC-T led by Tsvangirai has been boycotting by-elections arguing that it will not participate in a sham process that favours President Robert Mugabe's party.

However, the party has indicated that it will participate in general elections to be held next year, raising questions about the current "no reforms, no elections" stance.

The stance, which is not universally agreed upon within the party, is viewed by some observers as a way to avoid embarrassing losses to Zanu-PF.

