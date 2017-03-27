26 March 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mzembi Takes Campaign to Cuba, Mexico

TOURISM minister Walter Mzembi was in the Bahamas, Cuba and Mexico over the last few days as he continues his campaign to become the next secretary general of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (WTO).

Mzembi told NewZimbabwe.com that in Mexico met with the sub-secretaries for multilateral affairs and human rights, tourism planning and policy as well as the directors general for Africa in the country's foreign affairs ministry.

Reports from Cuban say the Zimbabwean minister commended the Havana for developing its tourism industry despite decades long US economic blockage. Cuba this year expects to receive more than four million tourists.

Explaining his visions, Mzembi emphasised the need to address global challenges facing the tourism industry which include terrorism, restrictive policies to the movement of people, natural disasters and climate change.

He also defended the need to increase global funds to help promote tourism, especially in poor countries where the sector is the main source of income.

According to him, the so-called leisure industry can facilitate the generation of jobs and help boost infrastructure development if its vast potential is exploited through a comprehensive vision for sustainable development.

Backed by the African Union, Mzembi is one of seven nominees for the post with elections scheduled for May in Spain.

His rivals include Vahan Martirosyan, from Armenia; Márcio Favilla (Brazil); Jaime Alberto Cabal (Colombia); Zurab Pololikashvili (Georgia); Young-shim Dho (Korea) and Alain St. Ange, Seychelles.

