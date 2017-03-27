Malawi Police in Chitipa on Sunday confiscated 17 trucks loaded with bags of 270 tonnes of maize which was being smuggling to Tanzania.

Northern region police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said they arrested drivers of the trucks and believe there is a syndicate to externalise the country's maize.

Kalaya said police were tipped by well-wishers and swiftly moved in to intercept the trucks.

"It has been revealed that the traders use unchartered roots within Ilombe border in Chitipa and Songwe in Karonga," said Kalaya.

"We have impounded the 17 trucks carrying white maize and we are questioning the drivers on suspicion that they were trying to export it illegally," he added.

Nyasa Times understand that most of the said intercepted trucks are of the business tycoons from Karonga district.

Since January this year, business tycoons in Karonga district have been exporting maize to Tanzania illegally with the knowledge of the security personnel.

Some of the business tycoons have been challenging the media that they will benefit nothing if they expose them especially because the deal involved politicians and senior security officers.

However, Karonga police deputy spokesperson George Mlewa said they were not aware of the development, when contacted earlier.

"I am hearing for the first time from you that maize is being smuggled to Tanzania," said Mlewa in an earlier interview.

According to some concern business tycoons, they are selling a 50 KGS bag of maize at K18, 600 in Tanzania.

Currently, a 50 kgs bag of maize is being sold at K12, 500 in ADMARC depots while in vendors is at K10, 000.

But Kalaya said the maize is transported from Lilongwe and Blantyre.

He said drivers arrested will be charged with illegal exportation and tat investigations are underway.