Uganda: NRM Mobiliser Arrested for Chopping Off Wife's Hand

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party mobiliser for Butiru Sub-county in Manafwa District, Mr Wycliffe Malunda, is in trouble for allegedly chopping off his wife's left arm.

Malunda is alleged to have cut off the arm of Ms Jenifer Kituyi on Wednesday at their home in Bunakhaima village in Bumatanda Parish and went into hiding.

It is alleged that Malunda attacked his wife accusing her of infidelity. Ms Kituyi told our reporter on her sick bed at Butiru Chrisco health center that her husband arrived at home at about 8:00 on the fateful night when she had gone to buy some medicine from a nearby pharmacy.

According to Kituyi, her husband pounced on her on her return, saying she had gone to meet another man. Kituyi says her efforts to explain the truth to her husband fell on deaf ears. He grabbed a machete from a nearby table and chopped off the arm she had raised as shield to her defenceless body.

"In seconds I saw my hand jerking on the ground. At first, it appeared like lightening had struck me," Ms Kituyi told this reporter with tears streaming down her eyes.

According to her, Malundu took off shortly after the incident leaving her in the house bleeding.

It is her neighbors who came to her rescue and rushed her to the health centre. Kituyi's relatives who talked to this reporter on condition of anonymity, claimed that Malunda has been threatening to harm his wife.

They however, say that much as Malunda spends several weeks in Malaba where he works as a money changer, his wife has remained faithful and spends time looking after their six children.

The Officer in Charge Butiru Police Station, Simon Peter Obanya, said Malunda was picked up while hiding at a friend's place in Butiru trading center on Saturday.

According to Mr Obanya, they were tipped off by a resident who saw Malunda sneak from his hideout to ease himself.

He was transferred this morning to Manafwa Central Police station. Gift Namono, the Officer in Charge of Criminal Investigations Department, Manafwa District told this reporter that Malunda faces charges of assault and attempted murder.

She decried the rampant cases of domestic violence in the district, noting that at least 38 cases have been reported this month as compared to 32 that were reported in the last month. She called upon couples to control their temper whenever they are handling matters concerning relationships.