26 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why My Memo to Buhari Was Leaked - Governor El-Rufai

By Abdulkareem Baba Aminu, Lawan Danjuma Adamu and Andrew Agbese

The Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, told a team of Daily Trust editors, in an exclusive interview, that he was not behind the leak of a 'private' memo he wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari last September, blaming the APC members with 2019 Presidential ambition for twisting its content to achieve sinister motives.

He said:

"As I said, I have written several memos to the president. This is the first one that has leaked. I can state categorically that I did not leak it. If I did I would say so. I wrote the memo, it's my own, I could make it public if I chose to, but I did not. It was a private communication and I can't understand the motives of those that leaked it. I don't know who leaked it. But who knows? In these days of Wikileaks, even if it is in your computer it can be hacked and taken out. I don't want to speculate on who leaked it or whatever, what I am surprised at is those that are attributing motives to the memo without even reading it.

If you read that memo you would see that there's no bad motive. There's nowhere in the memo that I said the government has failed. It's our government; if it fails then I have failed too. But there's a lot going on. We are on the political terrain and I am the target of many people for reasons I may come to know later.

But anyone that reads that memo will see that I did not intend it to be anything other than a private memo to the president. Secondly, my advice or analysis or opinions were based on what I believe to be the truth and what I think will advance the cause of the president. There's is nothing in that memo that is advancing the interest of Nasir el-Rufai or even Kaduna State. It's about Nigeria, the president's success and our party.

Why would anyone take that memo and say I have any ill motive? The reason I said in the memo that it would be misunderstood is because of experience. As I said, I have been with the president since 2010, and anytime I write anything and he discusses it with his inner circle, they always say I am very ambitious.

I have always been accused of having presidential ambition since 2007. I have suffered from these accusations. The late President Umaru Musa Yar'adua exiled me because of it; former President Goodluck Jonathan tried to imprison me because everyone around him told him to keep me busy or I would contest against you in 2015".

