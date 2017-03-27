27 March 2017

Nigeria: Pensioners Battle Adamawa Govt Over N9 Billion Paris Club Refund

By Kabiru R. Anwar

Yola — Controversy is raging between the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) and Adamawa State government over disbursement of Paris Club funds released to the state by the federal government.

While the state government insists that it spent 68% of the funds on salaries and pension arrears, the union says not a single retiree benefitted from the money.

The Commissioner for Finance Mahmud Sali Yunusa, at a press conference, said the state had received more than N9 billion as first tranche of the funds, saying government was working to enroll pensioners on e-payment for smooth disbursement.

"We were to expend 50 per cent on arrears, but we ended up spending 68 per cent on that to show the commitment of the governor to addressing the plight of workers and pensioners," he stated.

But the state chairman of NUP, Samson Almuru had last week accused government of refusal to settle pension arrears despite clear directive from federal government to that effect.

Almuru said even the N1 billion announced by government a month ago for payment of pension arrears had not been released, causing unnecessary hardship for retirees.

