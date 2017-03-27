Mauritius: India's Foreign Secretary Pays Courtesy Call On Prime Minister

press release

The Foreign Secretary of India, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Jugnauth, on 25 March 2017 at the Treasury Building in Port Louis. During the meeting, both parties recalled that ties between Mauritius and India which are rooted in history and ancestry, are characterised by deep mutual trust and shared interests.

The Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary expressed satisfaction over the ongoing, significant consolidation of bilateral relations in diverse areas. Dr. Jaishankar recalled that the Government of India has extended special treatment to Mauritius in several areas, including the Overseas Citizenship of India scheme; tax matters and in renewing of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement talks.

Mr Jugnauth thanked the Government of India for the Special Economic Package of USD 353 million for five priority projects for Mauritius, namely the Metro Express, the new Supreme Court building, the social housing units, the new ENT hospital and the supply of digital tablets to primary school children.

Both sides reiterated their determination to implement three other mutually agreed projects in a timely manner, namely: the Petroleum hub at Albion; the development of infrastructure in Agalega; and project Trident. Messrs Jugnauth and Jaishankar also discussed ways and means of identifying other projects of priority to both sides and working out mutually acceptable financing modalities for their implementation to further consolidate the longstanding and time-tested relationship between Mauritius and India.

Prime Minister Jugnauth and Foreign Secretary Dr. Jaishankar also reviewed bilateral cooperation in the areas of maritime security, training and capacity building and trade and investment cooperation.