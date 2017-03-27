27 March 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mahoka, Sandi-Moyo to Know Fate Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lloyd Gumbo — The fate of Zanu-PF Women's League national executive members Cdes Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo and Sarah Mahoka could be sealed today when the wing's top 10 meet in Harare. Last week saw Women's League members from the grassroots staging demonstrations against the pair in all the country's 10 provinces over a litany of allegations, principally that of undermining the chairperson of the wing and First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe.

The women presented petitions to provincial chairpersons for onward submission to the organ's national executive. The provincial chairpersons and members of the Youth League joined Bulawayo women last Friday and endorsed calls for the pair's ouster.

The chairpersons were expected to present the petitions to the Women's League national executive this week. Women's League political commissar Cde Mabel Chinomona yesterday confirmed today's meeting but said she was not yet sure if the issue of Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka would be discussed.

"Yes, we are meeting but I don't have the agenda yet. We will be advised of the agenda when we get there tomorrow," said Cde Chinomona.

"I am not sure if the issue of the demonstrations will be on the agenda. But what you should understand is that we meet every month to discuss a number of issues. We will know when we get there if that issue will be tabled."

However, it is understood the issue is likely to be tabled by the league's secretary for administration, Cde Letinah Undenge, for consideration by fellow leaders.

Cdes Moyo and Mahoka are accused of working against Amai Mugabe and President Mugabe.

Cde Mahoka is also accused of denigrating Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba. On Wednesday, the placard-waving women handed over petitions to provincial leaders for onward submission to the First Lady and the party's leadership.

Apart from undermining the First Lady's authority, Cdes Mahoka and Moyo are accused of abusing funds sourced from local prophets, business people and corporates using Amai Mugabe's name without her knowledge.

Some of the placards were inscribed: "Sandi and Mahoka handlers bhasopo!", "Stealing Sisters bring back the money", "Musangano hauputswe nenhiyo dzeGamatox", "Sandi, the mother of tribalism", "No to Sandi and Sarah parallel structures" and "We will cleanse the party of all Sandists."

Cde Sandi Moyo has said she is not moved by the protests but conceded that if the wing wanted her out, it was free to do so. She claimed the demonstration against her were sponsored by people who wanted to create a wedge between her and the First Family.

Zimbabwe

Rapist Soldier Jailed 12 Years

A Zimbabwe National Army staff sergeant has been jailed for 12 years for raping a minor. Taurai Chikwizu (37) of 2… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.