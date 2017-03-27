Lloyd Gumbo — The fate of Zanu-PF Women's League national executive members Cdes Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo and Sarah Mahoka could be sealed today when the wing's top 10 meet in Harare. Last week saw Women's League members from the grassroots staging demonstrations against the pair in all the country's 10 provinces over a litany of allegations, principally that of undermining the chairperson of the wing and First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe.

The women presented petitions to provincial chairpersons for onward submission to the organ's national executive. The provincial chairpersons and members of the Youth League joined Bulawayo women last Friday and endorsed calls for the pair's ouster.

The chairpersons were expected to present the petitions to the Women's League national executive this week. Women's League political commissar Cde Mabel Chinomona yesterday confirmed today's meeting but said she was not yet sure if the issue of Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka would be discussed.

"Yes, we are meeting but I don't have the agenda yet. We will be advised of the agenda when we get there tomorrow," said Cde Chinomona.

"I am not sure if the issue of the demonstrations will be on the agenda. But what you should understand is that we meet every month to discuss a number of issues. We will know when we get there if that issue will be tabled."

However, it is understood the issue is likely to be tabled by the league's secretary for administration, Cde Letinah Undenge, for consideration by fellow leaders.

Cdes Moyo and Mahoka are accused of working against Amai Mugabe and President Mugabe.

Cde Mahoka is also accused of denigrating Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba. On Wednesday, the placard-waving women handed over petitions to provincial leaders for onward submission to the First Lady and the party's leadership.

Apart from undermining the First Lady's authority, Cdes Mahoka and Moyo are accused of abusing funds sourced from local prophets, business people and corporates using Amai Mugabe's name without her knowledge.

Some of the placards were inscribed: "Sandi and Mahoka handlers bhasopo!", "Stealing Sisters bring back the money", "Musangano hauputswe nenhiyo dzeGamatox", "Sandi, the mother of tribalism", "No to Sandi and Sarah parallel structures" and "We will cleanse the party of all Sandists."

Cde Sandi Moyo has said she is not moved by the protests but conceded that if the wing wanted her out, it was free to do so. She claimed the demonstration against her were sponsored by people who wanted to create a wedge between her and the First Family.