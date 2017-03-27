27 March 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Minister Sesungkur Chairs First Meeting Financial Services Consultative Council



The first meeting of the Financial Services Consultative Council (FSCC) was held on Friday 24 March at the Ministry of Financial Services, Good Governance and Institutional Reforms in Ebène. The Council was chaired by the Minister of Financial Services, Good Governance and Institutional Reforms, Mr D. Sesungkur, is in line with Government policy to give a new boost to the global financial sector of the country.

The Minister recalled that the FSSC serves as a think-tank and a platform for discussions of the latest concepts and international trends in the field of financial services and global business. He pointed out that the Council, which brings together stakeholders of the public and private sectors, aims at promoting and consolidating the financial services as a leading pillar of the national economy.

The Consultative Council was constituted on 3 March 2017 by virtue of section 12 of the Financial Services Act 2007. It serves to formulate suggestions and ideas for the advancement of the financial services and global business sectors.

The Council will be holding a series of meetings focused on accessing the African market and positioning Mauritius as a centre for enterprises of financial services.

