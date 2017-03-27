Mauritius: Workshop Discusses Container Mass Verification Requirements

press release

The container mass verification requirements of SOLAS (International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea) were the main focus of discussions of a workshop which was held on 24 March 2017 at Cyber Tower 1 in Ebène. It was organised at the initiative of the Ministry of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, in collaboration with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the Port Management Association of Eastern and Southern Africa.

The objective is to promote a multi-agency and government approach to support the full implementation of requirements and recommendations relating to the verification of the gross mass (VGM) of packed containers. The exercise aimed at stimulating discussions on the regulatory developments related to measures to prevent loss of containers and to demonstrate the need for cooperation amongst government departments and agencies responsible for certification of weights and measures.

The workshop focused on: history of development of SOLAS amendments to require the verification of the gross mass of packed containers; guidelines regarding the verified gross mass of a container carrying cargo; and examples of implementation efforts in the U.K and South Africa, including challenges faced and how they are addressed.

In his speech the Minister of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Premdut Koonjoo, recalled the importance of the declaration of the accurate gross mass of a packed container for maritime safety. This is an important safety measure aimed at saving lives and preventing injury and the destruction of property, he said.

According to the Minister the consequences of misdeclaring the gross mass of a packed container can be far-reaching on the Mauritian economy given that more than 30,000 laden containers are meant for exports yearly.

In a bid to ensure compliance with the developed procedures, the Ministry has compiled a list of registered service providers and shippers who meet all requirements to provide services in compliance with the SOLAS Convention for the verification of gross mass of packed containers. Furthermore, a draft Merchant Shipping (Weight Verification of Containers) Regulations has been prepared and is in the process of being finalization by all concerned stakeholders. The objective is to give a legal framework for the implementation of SOLAS VGM requirements,

SOLAS container mass verification requirements

On 1 July 2016 new requirements to verify the gross mass of a packed container under SOLAS came into force. The accurate gross mass of a packed container is critical to ensure correct stowage and stacking and also to avoid collapse of container stacks or loss overboard. This is an important safety measure, which is aimed at saving lives and preventing injury and the destruction of property.

The SOLAS regulation provides for two methods to verify the gross mass of packed containers:

Method 1: weighing the packed container using calibrated and certified equipment; or

Method 2: weighing all packages and cargo items, including the mass of pallets, dunnage and other securing material to be packed in the container and adding the tare mass of the container to the sum of the single masses, using a certified method approved by the competent authority of the State in which packing of the container was completed.